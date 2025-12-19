Barrick Mining Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Barrick Mining (NYSE:B).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with B, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Barrick Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $180,338, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $3,021,096.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Barrick Mining over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Barrick Mining's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Barrick Mining's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Barrick Mining Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume B CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.0 $19.25 $20.0 $25.00 $1.9M 48.2K 1.0K B CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.95 $16.15 $16.86 $28.00 $505.8K 572 301 B CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $22.15 $21.15 $21.78 $25.00 $165.5K 408 76 B CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.85 $20.3 $20.41 $25.00 $155.1K 6.8K 76 B CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.15 $14.35 $15.03 $30.00 $60.1K 55.7K 40

About Barrick Mining

Based in Toronto, Barrick is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 195,000 metric tons of copper. At end-2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure, driven by the expansion of its Lumwana mine in Zambia and the development of its Reko Diq copper and gold project in Pakistan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Barrick Mining, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Barrick Mining

Trading volume stands at 1,139,217, with B's price up by 0.09%, positioned at $43.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Barrick Mining

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $47.5.

