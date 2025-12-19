What the Options Market Tells Us About CrowdStrike Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $61,284, and 7 are calls, amounting to $464,693.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $570.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $570.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $213.0 $206.0 $211.02 $300.00 $211.0K 238 10 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $47.35 $40.9 $43.57 $440.00 $65.3K 319 18 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $11.35 $10.25 $10.25 $480.00 $51.2K 90 50 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $41.8 $40.0 $40.5 $500.00 $40.5K 104 11 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $87.1 $83.8 $87.1 $570.00 $34.8K 35 4

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 611,256, the CRWD's price is up by 1.69%, now at $485.31.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 74 days.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $527.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $485. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Hold rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $515. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $575. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $460.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.