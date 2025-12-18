Spotlight on Uber Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 77 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,858,489 and 48, calls, for a total amount of $4,349,622.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.5 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $20.8 $20.35 $20.8 $80.00 $1.5M 533 794 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $18.45 $18.1 $18.45 $85.00 $369.0K 639 149 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/21/26 $6.85 $6.35 $6.75 $75.00 $270.0K 2 400 UBER PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $5.25 $5.05 $5.15 $65.00 $128.7K 3.4K 251 UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $0.72 $0.71 $0.72 $65.00 $111.8K 3.9K 1.6K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 180 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

In light of the recent options history for Uber Technologies, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies

With a volume of 12,209,276, the price of UBER is up 0.92% at $79.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $117.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $110. * In a positive move, an analyst from Arete Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.