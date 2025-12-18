Boeing's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 43 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $500,676, and 37 were calls, valued at $2,594,688.
What's The Price Target?
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $280.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 3793.03, with a total volume reaching 6,805.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.
Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|BA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|03/20/26
|$23.3
|$21.7
|$23.3
|$195.00
|$466.0K
|1.0K
|200
|BA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/20/26
|$8.3
|$8.15
|$8.15
|$205.00
|$285.2K
|1.5K
|435
|BA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/16/26
|$101.2
|$97.3
|$99.5
|$110.00
|$248.7K
|342
|25
|BA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$33.1
|$31.5
|$33.1
|$210.00
|$165.5K
|2.4K
|81
|BA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$7.1
|$6.95
|$7.1
|$210.00
|$142.0K
|11.4K
|336
About Boeing
Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm operating in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?
- Trading volume stands at 3,179,811, with BA's price up by 1.14%, positioned at $208.68.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.
- Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.
Expert Opinions on Boeing
Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $265.0.
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $265.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
