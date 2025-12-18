Behind the Scenes of United Airlines Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on United Airlines Holdings. Our analysis of options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) revealed 86 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $590,946, and 73 were calls, valued at $5,420,191.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $160.0 for United Airlines Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $80.8 $79.05 $79.78 $35.00 $127.6K 1.4K 200 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $80.8 $79.05 $79.75 $35.00 $127.6K 1.4K 232 UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $80.75 $78.3 $79.73 $35.00 $127.5K 1.4K 298 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $80.75 $79.15 $79.72 $35.00 $127.5K 1.4K 266 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $80.75 $79.55 $79.55 $35.00 $127.2K 1.4K 364

About United Airlines Holdings

Chicago-based United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel, especially across the Pacific, than its large US peers.

In light of the recent options history for United Airlines Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,499,929, the price of UAL is up by 1.78%, reaching $112.23.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $136.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $145. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $142. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $132. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

