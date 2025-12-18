Decoding Boston Scientific's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boston Scientific.

Looking at options history for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $727,511 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $131,250.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $100.0 for Boston Scientific during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boston Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boston Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Boston Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.9 $5.6 $5.8 $95.00 $435.0K 188 752 BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.5 $4.5 $100.00 $54.1K 4.2K 118 BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $97.50 $48.2K 6.1K 338 BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.4 $4.6 $100.00 $44.1K 4.2K 500 BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $100.00 $37.3K 4.2K 273

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for roughly 36% of the firm's total sales.

In light of the recent options history for Boston Scientific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Boston Scientific's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,954,043, the BSX's price is up by 0.13%, now at $94.6.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Boston Scientific

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $128.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boston Scientific, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $132. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Boston Scientific, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boston Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $131.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.