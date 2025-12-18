What the Options Market Tells Us About Robinhood Markets

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $868,753, and 39 are calls, for a total amount of $2,164,781.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $175.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 4608.2 with a total volume of 23,472.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $44.4 $43.95 $44.4 $130.00 $222.0K 251 51 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $5.3 $5.05 $5.1 $90.00 $191.2K 762 378 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $31.2 $30.55 $31.12 $175.00 $180.6K 476 58 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $1.8 $1.78 $1.78 $130.00 $123.0K 9.6K 672 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.85 $5.75 $5.85 $130.00 $117.0K 9.8K 492

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 15,295,817, with HOOD's price up by 3.2%, positioned at $119.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $155.4.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $152. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $155. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $154. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $171.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.