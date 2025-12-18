Looking At Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Goldman Sachs Group. Our analysis of options history for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) revealed 115 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 31 were puts, with a value of $2,939,693, and 84 were calls, valued at $5,259,789.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $1195.0 for Goldman Sachs Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $1195.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $78.3 $78.3 $78.3 $820.00 $587.2K 648 82 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $68.7 $67.2 $67.2 $800.00 $564.4K 286 84 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $22.7 $22.1 $22.52 $865.00 $337.1K 116 152 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.1 $22.4 $22.63 $865.00 $219.3K 116 249 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $4.05 $3.75 $3.75 $905.00 $186.7K 292 555

About Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

In light of the recent options history for Goldman Sachs Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Goldman Sachs Group

Currently trading with a volume of 923,088, the GS's price is up by 0.99%, now at $881.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $971.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Group, maintaining a target price of $971.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

