10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $660.00 $54.3K 9.9K 6.9K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $125.00 $101.8K 3.2K 6.5K DJT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.00 $93.0K 860 4.8K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.00 $29.7K 13.2K 3.8K ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $65.00 $39.0K 4.0K 3.2K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $105.00 $28.1K 21.8K 1.8K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $317.50 $30.6K 408 330 GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $315.00 $30.9K 1.7K 115 TMUS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $195.00 $96.0K 147 65 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $50.00 $27.0K 1.2K 55

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 9938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 509 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 3268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT (NASDAQ:DJT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 3722 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4864 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 3300 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $9.0 per contract. There were 13222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 4012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 21864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1854 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on January 2, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 408 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 1748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMUS (NASDAQ:TMUS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 92 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 274 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

