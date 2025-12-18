10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $500.00 $42.2K 66.6K 124.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $225.00 $56.7K 23.1K 11.7K SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $85.00 $36.2K 6.1K 4.1K CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $28.00 $570.7K 2.6K 3.6K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/26/25 $150.00 $33.0K 2.2K 1.7K QS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $112.2K 10.1K 396 HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $270.00 $25.0K 425 174 MGA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $55.00 $33.0K 971 104 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $115.00 $26.0K 784 82 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $470.00 $95.2K 114 40

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 66633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 124290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $224.0 per contract. There were 23136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 182 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $604.0 per contract. There were 6142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 764 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 1359 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $570.7K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 2663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 2272 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 393 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 374 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.2K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 10193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLT (NYSE:HLT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $2780.0 per contract. There were 425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGA (NYSE:MGA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 784 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.2K, with a price of $4760.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.