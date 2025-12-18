10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $180.00 $37.0K 14.7K 22.1K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $10.00 $27.9K 2.6K 18.7K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $330.00 $29.1K 20.7K 16.0K IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.00 $447.0K 1.0K 10.0K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $50.00 $3.6 million 346 6.4K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $160.00 $54.1K 19.7K 3.8K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $242.2K 8.4K 3.0K MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $165.00 $26.3K 1.6K 2.5K NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $75.00 $35.4K 5.5K 1.2K CORZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.00 $56.5K 71.5K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 14735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 764 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 2628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 20723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $447.0K, with a price of $46.0 per contract. There were 1053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6422 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 77 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $3.6 million, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 57 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 19779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.2K, with a price of $246.0 per contract. There were 8416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 504 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 5588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 71573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

