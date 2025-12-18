Core Scientific Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CORZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Core Scientific. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 59% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $337,039, and 15 are calls, amounting to $588,756.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $22.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.99 $1.93 $1.93 $17.00 $77.4K 54.5K 900 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.8 $1.71 $1.8 $17.00 $72.3K 54.5K 1.3K CORZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $11.8 $11.35 $11.4 $22.00 $68.4K 942 60 CORZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $11.8 $11.15 $11.35 $22.00 $67.0K 942 120 CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.8 $1.55 $1.8 $17.00 $50.4K 54.5K 201

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Core Scientific, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Core Scientific

With a trading volume of 6,430,282, the price of CORZ is up by 7.22%, reaching $14.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Core Scientific

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.0.

An analyst from Citizens upgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $30.

