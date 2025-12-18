What the Options Market Tells Us About Amazon.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 65 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $992,073, and 46 are calls, for a total amount of $4,163,011.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $300.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 11051.92 with a total volume of 121,194.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.95 $10.85 $10.85 $235.00 $781.2K 12.3K 15.1K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.1 $10.05 $10.05 $235.00 $514.5K 12.3K 2.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.25 $19.15 $19.25 $275.00 $192.5K 3.6K 103 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $38.3 $38.15 $38.15 $225.00 $133.5K 2.9K 92 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.2 $27.0 $27.15 $225.00 $133.0K 3.1K 36

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Amazon.com, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Amazon.com's Current Market Status

With a volume of 16,738,355, the price of AMZN is up 3.16% at $228.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $309.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $304. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $300. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $300. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $303.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.