Netflix's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $738,281 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,647,918.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $125.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Netflix stands at 6644.96, with a total volume reaching 6,202.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Netflix, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $49.45 $44.85 $46.4 $49.00 $464.0K 1.3K 100 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.35 $11.95 $11.96 $100.00 $250.9K 9.7K 210 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $98.35 $90.5 $94.28 $1.00 $188.5K 58.7K 20 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $8.05 $7.9 $7.95 $95.00 $159.0K 3.4K 687 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.72 $2.63 $2.63 $110.00 $147.2K 25.0K 852

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Netflix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Netflix

Trading volume stands at 9,428,076, with NFLX's price up by 0.66%, positioned at $95.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $138.7.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $152. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $134. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $150. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $105. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $152.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

