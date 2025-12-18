Behind the Scenes of JPMorgan Chase's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $598,188 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $447,745.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $350.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $350.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.4 $8.25 $8.4 $300.00 $155.4K 1.7K 231 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $124.0 $120.0 $123.0 $200.00 $123.0K 652 10 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $60.95 $59.6 $59.6 $350.00 $59.6K 42 12 JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $60.2 $58.95 $59.5 $350.00 $59.5K 42 22 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $114.7 $113.25 $114.7 $200.00 $57.3K 505 5

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates and is subject to regulation in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase

With a volume of 1,900,116, the price of JPM is up 0.46% at $316.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $346.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $363.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.