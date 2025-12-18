Decoding Exxon Mobil's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in XOM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Exxon Mobil. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $55,407, and 8 calls, totaling $4,272,310.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $120.0 for Exxon Mobil, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $13.25 $12.85 $13.05 $110.00 $2.0M 1.9K 2.8K XOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $11.4 $11.05 $11.23 $110.00 $1.8M 12.1K 3.0K XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/02/26 $2.09 $1.96 $2.03 $116.00 $101.4K 235 506 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $18.9 $18.45 $18.69 $100.00 $93.4K 1.1K 50 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/02/26 $2.2 $1.96 $2.2 $116.00 $90.4K 235 1.0K

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2024, it produced 3.0 million barrels of liquids and 8.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2024, reserves were 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 69% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.3 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Exxon Mobil's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,549,303, with XOM's price down by -0.65%, positioned at $116.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $140.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $158. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $145. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $148. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Exxon Mobil, targeting a price of $118. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.