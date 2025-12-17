10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $17.00 $680.0K 767 8.0K LMND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $340.6K 2.5K 2.9K COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $260.00 $99.4K 5.3K 441 OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.00 $47.9K 53.5K 111 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $330.00 $28.3K 1.4K 95 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $30.00 $32.1K 311 85 COF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $230.00 $94.0K 686 70 SOFI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $12.00 $30.9K 22.4K 46 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $65.00 $25.1K 403 29 SPGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $490.00 $102.0K 67 18

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NU (NYSE:NU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 8000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $680.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 757 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.6K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 2557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 5338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $799.0 per contract. There were 53501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1885.0 per contract. There were 1422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $3211.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF (NYSE:COF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 65 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.0K, with a price of $1880.0 per contract. There were 686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 22472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $25100.0 per contract. There were 403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPGI (NYSE:SPGI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 275 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.0K, with a price of $5670.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

