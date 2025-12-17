10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $480.00 $36.8K 17.9K 62.2K RIVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $8.00 $855.0K 57.1K 10.0K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $84.4K 11.6K 2.5K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $400.00 $46.1K 3.9K 598 ONON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $35.00 $32.9K 115 263 DHI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $152.50 $25.4K 754 230 QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $33.0K 11.3K 222 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/21/26 $110.00 $243.6K 0 211 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $50.00 $283.5K 1.9K 203 AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $230.00 $60.6K 1.0K 18

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $737.0 per contract. There were 17973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 730 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $855.0K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 57179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 2413 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.4K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11693 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 3945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONON (NYSE:ONON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 275 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI (NYSE:DHI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $152.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 11396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $243.6K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $283.5K, with a price of $2025.0 per contract. There were 1973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 730 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $4045.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.