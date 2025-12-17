10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $175.00 $79.9K 28.1K 56.0K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $220.0K 30.4K 37.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $275.00 $34.7K 24.8K 18.5K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $155.00 $46.2K 3.1K 7.3K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $225.00 $217.8K 4.4K 5.0K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $270.00 $25.1K 12.1K 2.6K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $470.00 $342.0K 511 2.2K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $30.2K 6.7K 2.1K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $12.00 $344.2K 2.6K 1.2K AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $260.00 $26.2K 1.6K 877

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 28188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 30494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 302 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 24871 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 3140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.8K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 4403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 12122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $342.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 511 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 6782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2177 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 183 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 765 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $344.2K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 2619 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.