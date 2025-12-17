Costco Wholesale Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 47 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $482,760, and 38 are calls, amounting to $2,532,218.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $760.0 to $1080.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $760.0 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $86.0 $83.3 $86.0 $900.00 $464.4K 512 73 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $14.1 $14.05 $14.1 $870.00 $210.0K 127 156 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $68.5 $64.25 $67.01 $800.00 $167.5K 203 100 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $84.75 $83.3 $84.75 $900.00 $161.0K 512 19 COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $73.85 $70.85 $72.56 $940.00 $145.1K 923 6

About Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale now operates a global chain of membership-based warehouse clubs, delivering high-quality goods and services at consistently low prices. As of its most recent fiscal year, Costco operated approximately 910 warehouses, serving more than 80 million members across its three geographic segments: Costco US (approximately 73% of total revenue), Costco Canada (13%), and Costco International (14%).Costco's core value proposition—quality products at unbeatable prices—has yielded consistently strong member renewal rates (93% in the US and Canada and nearly 90% internationally). About 55% of Costco's fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, and another 25% from general merchandise.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale

Trading volume stands at 730,883, with COST's price up by 0.58%, positioned at $865.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Costco Wholesale

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1008.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1000. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $769. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1171. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.