Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Wells Fargo

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WFC often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Wells Fargo. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,970, and 9 calls, totaling $796,343.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $105.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 5394.78 with a total volume of 959.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $14.5 $14.25 $14.3 $85.00 $214.5K 968 150 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $18.75 $18.25 $18.75 $75.00 $187.5K 5.6K 100 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.7 $30.15 $30.7 $62.50 $181.1K 3.6K 72 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.7 $13.6 $13.65 $80.00 $51.8K 7.5K 13 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $7.35 $6.85 $7.35 $86.00 $39.6K 235 54

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $2.0 trillion in balance-sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US market.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,047,968, the WFC's price is up by 0.99%, now at $93.11.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $107.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

