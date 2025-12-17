Behind the Scenes of CrowdStrike Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $3,450,632, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,439,375.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $450.0 to $630.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 393.88 with a total volume of 6,934.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $450.0 to $630.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $114.75 $108.0 $110.0 $520.00 $1.6M 0 150 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $95.95 $89.0 $90.5 $510.00 $1.3M 19 150 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $106.0 $100.6 $103.0 $450.00 $247.2K 213 24 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $60.2 $59.8 $59.8 $450.00 $119.6K 693 20 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/27 $57.15 $54.0 $57.15 $630.00 $114.3K 30 20

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a volume of 539,765, the price of CRWD is down -2.51% at $476.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $552.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $582. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $515. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $600. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $485. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $580.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

