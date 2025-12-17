CoreWeave's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CoreWeave.

Looking at options history for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,449,611 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $5,306,651.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $130.0 for CoreWeave, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CoreWeave's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CoreWeave's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CoreWeave Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.7 $4.55 $4.7 $100.00 $2.0M 30.4K 5.0K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.15 $4.05 $4.1 $100.00 $796.2K 30.4K 15.7K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $100.00 $461.7K 30.4K 9.3K CRWV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.7 $7.6 $7.7 $62.50 $418.1K 427 757 CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.05 $4.0 $4.05 $100.00 $323.1K 30.4K 10.2K

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Current Position of CoreWeave

Currently trading with a volume of 4,672,573, the CRWV's price is down by -3.65%, now at $66.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $110. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CoreWeave, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.