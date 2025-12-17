This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oklo

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Oklo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 18% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $320,109, and 5 are calls, amounting to $175,485.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $135.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oklo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oklo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $135.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oklo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $62.45 $60.3 $61.42 $135.00 $92.1K 22 15 OKLO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $62.7 $60.8 $60.8 $125.00 $91.2K 365 15 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/26/25 $7.25 $5.95 $6.71 $80.00 $40.2K 239 61 OKLO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.5 $26.35 $27.45 $110.00 $38.1K 1.4K 15 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.35 $11.15 $11.75 $80.00 $36.4K 1.0K 10

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oklo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Oklo

With a trading volume of 1,142,468, the price of OKLO is down by -1.82%, reaching $81.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Oklo

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $126.67.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $135. * An analyst from Seaport Global has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Oklo with a target price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.