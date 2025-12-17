Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in IonQ

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IonQ (NYSE:IONQ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,000, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $498,921.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $36.0 and $55.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IonQ stands at 2069.18, with a total volume reaching 1,234.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IonQ, situated within the strike price corridor from $36.0 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IonQ Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.35 $12.0 $12.0 $40.00 $120.0K 1.9K 102 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $8.9 $6.55 $6.55 $48.00 $65.5K 105 100 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $2.36 $2.21 $2.36 $52.00 $51.9K 631 289 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.8 $1.62 $1.8 $50.00 $45.0K 8.7K 440 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.6 $4.05 $4.5 $40.00 $45.0K 3.5K 2

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Having examined the options trading patterns of IonQ, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of IonQ

Trading volume stands at 3,520,067, with IONQ's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $50.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About IonQ

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $74.25.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $60. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $47. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest IonQ options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.