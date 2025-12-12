Behind the Scenes of RH's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on RH (NYSE:RH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 52 uncommon options trades for RH.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $3,238,431, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,081,028.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $220.0 for RH, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

RH 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $22.6 $21.6 $22.5 $170.00 $1.2M 88 551 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.3 $10.6 $10.8 $140.00 $306.7K 49 1.2K RH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.0 $10.8 $10.87 $140.00 $252.1K 49 571 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.0 $3.9 $4.0 $160.00 $200.0K 626 530 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $86.0 $82.4 $86.0 $120.00 $129.0K 17 15

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 23 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade via expanding abroad, its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Current Position of RH

With a trading volume of 2,764,989, the price of RH is up by 6.04%, reaching $162.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 110 days from now.

Expert Opinions on RH

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $180.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on RH with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for RH, targeting a price of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

