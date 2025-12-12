Behind the Scenes of Hecla Mining's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hecla Mining. Our analysis of options history for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) revealed 41 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $854,725, and 34 were calls, valued at $7,790,874.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.5 to $30.0 for Hecla Mining during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hecla Mining's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hecla Mining's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Hecla Mining Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $6.45 $5.95 $6.2 $15.00 $2.3M 9.2K 3.9K HL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.6 $10.0 $10.00 $1.9M 19.4K 0 HL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.7 $10.0 $10.00 $1.4M 19.4K 3.3K HL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $0.97 $0.51 $0.87 $17.00 $435.0K 5 5.0K HL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $1.59 $1.31 $1.54 $18.00 $231.0K 1 3.0K

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Hecla Mining's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 18,825,702, the price of HL is up by 2.95%, reaching $19.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Hecla Mining

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from CIBC keeps a Neutral rating on Hecla Mining with a target price of $16. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $15.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

