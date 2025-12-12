Applied Mat's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Applied Mat. Our analysis of options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,066,034, and 21 were calls, valued at $884,699.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $300.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $4.85 $4.8 $4.8 $252.50 $263.7K 4 573 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $3.4 $2.87 $3.4 $265.00 $153.0K 1.1K 864 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $35.6 $35.55 $35.6 $270.00 $121.0K 86 38 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.4 $2.57 $2.99 $252.50 $119.3K 188 418 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.5 $3.8 $4.3 $272.50 $118.2K 923 281

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Mat, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat

Currently trading with a volume of 3,173,009, the AMAT's price is down by -1.14%, now at $267.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $274.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $285. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $255. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $300. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $260.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Applied Mat with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.