MARA Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MARA Holdings. Our analysis of options history for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $366,772, and 8 were calls, valued at $489,488.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.5 to $32.0 for MARA Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MARA Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MARA Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.5 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $1.89 $1.8 $1.85 $15.00 $185.0K 14.2K 1.0K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $4.4 $4.35 $4.35 $13.00 $131.3K 2.3K 310 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $5.0 $4.95 $4.95 $15.00 $87.6K 14.9K 274 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.51 $0.5 $0.5 $14.00 $56.0K 16.0K 1.7K MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $0.19 $0.18 $0.19 $12.00 $51.5K 3.8K 13.0K

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 28,757,475, the MARA's price is down by -1.06%, now at $11.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MARA Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on MARA Holdings with a target price of $13. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Compass Point upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.