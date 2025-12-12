Looking At AeroVironment's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVAV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for AeroVironment. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $647,299, and 10 are calls, amounting to $681,558.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $390.0 for AeroVironment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $36.8 $35.2 $35.2 $240.00 $176.0K 150 50 AVAV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.2 $13.3 $14.1 $210.00 $133.9K 44 95 AVAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $25.7 $25.0 $25.7 $250.00 $102.8K 133 44 AVAV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $11.0 $7.9 $9.6 $252.50 $79.6K 229 160 AVAV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $7.7 $7.2 $7.7 $255.00 $75.4K 186 1

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky. The company is a defense technology provider delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. It develops and deploy autonomous systems, precision strike systems, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities. Company operates in three segments: UxS, LMS, MW.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AeroVironment, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AeroVironment Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 704,229, the price of AVAV is down by -1.1%, reaching $247.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AeroVironment

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $391.2.

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on AeroVironment with a target price of $400. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AeroVironment, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $450. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $391.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AeroVironment options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.