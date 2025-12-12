Citigroup Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 68 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $837,413, and 57 were calls, valued at $9,211,701.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $130.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $43.35 $43.25 $43.25 $75.00 $739.5K 334 238 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $43.3 $42.2 $43.3 $75.00 $649.5K 334 796 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $44.0 $43.3 $43.3 $75.00 $649.5K 334 696 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $43.0 $43.0 $43.0 $75.00 $546.1K 334 1.0K C CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.1 $10.8 $11.1 $110.00 $444.0K 4.7K 445

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 5,741,176, the C's price is up by 0.45%, now at $112.24.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Expert Opinions on Citigroup

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $121.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $124. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $120. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.