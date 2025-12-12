Citigroup Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) revealed 68 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $837,413, and 57 were calls, valued at $9,211,701.
Projected Price Targets
Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $130.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.
Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|C
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/21/28
|$43.35
|$43.25
|$43.25
|$75.00
|$739.5K
|334
|238
|C
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/21/28
|$43.3
|$42.2
|$43.3
|$75.00
|$649.5K
|334
|796
|C
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/21/28
|$44.0
|$43.3
|$43.3
|$75.00
|$649.5K
|334
|696
|C
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/21/28
|$43.0
|$43.0
|$43.0
|$75.00
|$546.1K
|334
|1.0K
|C
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|06/18/26
|$11.1
|$10.8
|$11.1
|$110.00
|$444.0K
|4.7K
|445
About Citigroup
Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.
Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?
- Currently trading with a volume of 5,741,176, the C's price is up by 0.45%, now at $112.24.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.
Expert Opinions on Citigroup
A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $121.33.
* An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $124. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $120. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $120.
