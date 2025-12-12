10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $620.00 $56.6K 410 1.4K PL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.00 $105.0K 1.9K 814 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $80.00 $336.0K 4.3K 612 UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $100.00 $33.5K 1.9K 478 VRT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $175.00 $29.1K 856 358 TPC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $40.00 $124.2K 989 272 NNE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.00 $37.4K 2.2K 221 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $25.00 $94.1K 262 57 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $690.00 $47.0K 64 36 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $150.00 $52.0K 616 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $4355.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PL (NYSE:PL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 1974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $336.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 4373 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 1959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TPC (NYSE:TPC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.2K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNE (NASDAQ:NNE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 2204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.1K, with a price of $3765.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $690.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $4280.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $5200.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.