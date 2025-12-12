10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $450.00 $254.8K 14.2K 140.1K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $19.00 $49.4K 641 2.4K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/09/26 $23.00 $56.8K 714 1.5K CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $40.00 $50.0K 2.6K 1.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $240.00 $40.7K 17.4K 619 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $86.00 $25.5K 1.5K 584 CVNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $450.00 $172.5K 669 334 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $200.00 $180.4K 2.0K 243 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $145.00 $51.0K 3.4K 238 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $357.50 $42.1K 484 161

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1614 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 98 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $254.8K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 14257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 432 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2489 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 1353 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.8K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG (NYSE:CMG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $885.0 per contract. There were 17446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $172.5K, with a price of $1800.0 per contract. There were 669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 399 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $180.4K, with a price of $4510.0 per contract. There were 2033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 3431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $357.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

