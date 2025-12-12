10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $175.00 $32.0K 28.4K 104.1K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $180.00 $26.6K 9.9K 17.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $350.00 $299.1K 10.1K 14.7K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $29.5K 106.6K 12.7K IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $55.00 $51.8K 19.6K 11.7K TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $290.00 $26.4K 7.6K 4.7K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $220.00 $35.8K 13.7K 4.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $93.5K 8.2K 3.7K HUT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $108.8K 26.3K 2.2K CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $57.5K 10.7K 1.7K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1001 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 28450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 9960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $299.1K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 10179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 738 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 106610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 19668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 7601 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $5977.0 per contract. There were 13718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.5K, with a price of $935.0 per contract. There were 8257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUT (NASDAQ:HUT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.8K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 26335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2255 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1468 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.5K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 10754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

