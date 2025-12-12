Smart Money Is Betting Big In ISRG Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intuitive Surgical. Our analysis of options history for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $237,010, and 3 were calls, valued at $94,205.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $600.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 146.5 with a total volume of 70.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.6 $24.5 $26.6 $560.00 $53.2K 421 20 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $58.4 $56.0 $56.0 $580.00 $44.8K 207 0 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $38.3 $36.1 $36.0 $500.00 $39.6K 30 23 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $77.9 $74.9 $76.41 $560.00 $38.2K 227 15 ISRG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.8 $11.7 $11.7 $525.00 $36.2K 137 4

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 10,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 6,000 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuitive Surgical, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Intuitive Surgical's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 566,362, with ISRG's price down by -0.04%, positioned at $547.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Intuitive Surgical

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $635.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $635.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.