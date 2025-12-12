Abercrombie & Fitch Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,210, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,861,895.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $120.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abercrombie & Fitch's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abercrombie & Fitch's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Abercrombie & Fitch 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.8 $24.4 $25.0 $90.00 $1.2M 1.4K 577 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.0 $24.4 $25.0 $90.00 $222.5K 1.4K 682 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.0 $24.0 $24.0 $120.00 $180.0K 201 75 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.8 $24.5 $25.04 $90.00 $80.0K 1.4K 710 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.45 $113.00 $52.4K 18 351

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Majority stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abercrombie & Fitch, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Abercrombie & Fitch

With a trading volume of 469,839, the price of ANF is up by 0.44%, reaching $110.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Abercrombie & Fitch

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $112.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $90. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $95. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, maintaining a target price of $125. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

