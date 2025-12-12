Decoding IonQ's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IonQ. Our analysis of options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $740,222, and 3 were calls, valued at $104,609.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $120.0 for IonQ, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $35.65 $35.25 $35.25 $80.00 $408.9K 17 126 IONQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.6 $5.55 $5.6 $30.00 $101.9K 3.3K 200 IONQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $52.00 $66.5K 36 175 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.07 $1.92 $2.0 $50.00 $59.0K 9.1K 388 IONQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $33.5 $33.0 $33.0 $85.00 $49.5K 175 0

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with IonQ, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of IonQ

With a trading volume of 3,741,098, the price of IONQ is down by -1.58%, reaching $51.72.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

Expert Opinions on IonQ

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $68.5.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $47. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.