Smart Money Is Betting Big In KLAC Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $166,695 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $210,980.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $720.0 and $1340.0 for KLA, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KLA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KLA's whale activity within a strike price range from $720.0 to $1340.0 in the last 30 days.

KLA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.9 $23.2 $27.0 $1220.00 $94.5K 101 47 KLAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $26.5 $19.2 $23.35 $720.00 $58.3K 30 25 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $62.9 $58.6 $62.9 $1230.00 $50.3K 13 8 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $46.2 $41.7 $44.14 $1180.00 $44.1K 66 10 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $201.0 $196.7 $196.7 $1220.00 $39.3K 3 1

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding KLA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

KLA's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 134,442, the KLAC's price is down by -3.03%, now at $1208.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On KLA

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1214.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $1214.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KLA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.