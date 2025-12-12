Smart Money Is Betting Big In BIDU Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $160,088, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $164,124.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $123.0 to $135.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 1186.86 with a total volume of 1,342.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $123.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $12.45 $11.65 $12.05 $130.00 $60.2K 1.3K 100 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $0.69 $0.55 $0.68 $128.00 $48.2K 237 710 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.9 $11.1 $11.35 $130.00 $46.5K 2.5K 50 BIDU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $11.25 $10.75 $11.0 $130.00 $44.0K 2.5K 109 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.5 $7.9 $130.00 $38.7K 1.6K 49

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 70% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2024. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Baidu, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Baidu

Currently trading with a volume of 526,723, the BIDU's price is down by -1.78%, now at $126.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 67 days.

Expert Opinions on Baidu

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $146.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.