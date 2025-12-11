Netflix Unusual Options Activity For December 11

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 72 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $2,440,901, and 37 are calls, for a total amount of $3,712,973.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $0.5 to $160.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $0.5 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $11.7 $11.2 $11.35 $94.00 $454.0K 837 400 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.6 $39.75 $40.5 $54.00 $388.8K 5.8K 528 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.3 $40.15 $40.3 $54.00 $358.6K 5.8K 321 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $5.85 $5.5 $5.65 $80.00 $339.0K 3.8K 603 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $8.35 $8.2 $8.26 $92.00 $165.2K 286 501

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Netflix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Netflix

With a trading volume of 28,435,208, the price of NFLX is up by 1.83%, reaching $94.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $133.9.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Netflix, targeting a price of $152. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $152. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Netflix with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Pivotal Research has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Netflix, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.