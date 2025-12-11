Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Unity Software Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $230,480, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,351,215.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $60.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.98 $2.85 $2.88 $50.00 $230.4K 10.5K 96 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $24.2 $22.55 $24.15 $30.00 $181.1K 1.4K 0 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.15 $12.3 $14.05 $45.00 $168.6K 2.6K 120 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $50.00 $152.1K 18.8K 1.5K U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.4 $8.05 $8.1 $50.00 $79.3K 4.1K 503

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

In light of the recent options history for Unity Software, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Unity Software's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,932,271, the price of U is up 4.55% at $51.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Expert Opinions on Unity Software

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $54.5.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $51. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $59. * An analyst from Arete Research upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $48. * Showing optimism, an analyst from BTIG upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.