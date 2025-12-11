Smart Money Is Betting Big In HUM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Humana (NYSE:HUM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Humana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,900, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $272,380.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $230.0 and $280.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Humana stands at 306.38, with a total volume reaching 160.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Humana, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $75.0 $69.2 $75.0 $230.00 $75.0K 131 10 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.0 $8.5 $255.00 $45.9K 29 59 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $45.0 $45.0 $45.0 $250.00 $45.0K 209 11 HUM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $42.0 $40.0 $40.0 $255.00 $36.0K 19 9 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $51.4 $48.0 $51.4 $270.00 $35.9K 254 13

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Present Market Standing of Humana

Trading volume stands at 1,059,385, with HUM's price up by 0.26%, positioned at $257.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Humana

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $273.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $313. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $234.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.