Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DAL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $304,890, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $6,448,556.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $75.0 for Delta Air Lines over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 4415.9 with a total volume of 42,473.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.95 $12.65 $12.65 $57.50 $1.9M 11.5K 5.3K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.85 $12.7 $12.7 $57.50 $1.0M 11.5K 3.8K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.95 $12.25 $12.95 $57.50 $740.7K 11.5K 1.3K DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.65 $12.6 $12.65 $57.50 $382.0K 11.5K 2.5K DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $3.6 $3.25 $3.31 $67.00 $375.3K 1.6K 1.1K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Delta Air Lines, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Delta Air Lines

Trading volume stands at 3,828,600, with DAL's price down by -0.91%, positioned at $69.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on Delta Air Lines

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $78.5.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $80. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $77.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.