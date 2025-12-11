What the Options Market Tells Us About Royal Gold

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RGLD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Royal Gold. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,400, and 7 calls, totaling $332,200.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $300.0 for Royal Gold during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Royal Gold's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Royal Gold's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Royal Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $97.0 $94.6 $97.0 $120.00 $106.7K 11 11 RGLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $24.5 $22.8 $24.5 $190.00 $49.0K 577 20 RGLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $22.0 $17.5 $22.0 $300.00 $44.0K 366 20 RGLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $78.5 $75.4 $76.5 $140.00 $38.2K 17 5 RGLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $32.9 $30.5 $32.95 $200.00 $32.9K 11 12

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold Inc enquires and manages precious metal royalties and streams with a focus on gold. The company purchases a percentage of the metal produced from a mineral property for an initial payment without assuming responsibility for mining operations. Similarly, precious metal streams are purchase agreements with mine operators providing the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine in exchange for an upfront deposit payment. Generally, Royal Gold does not work on the properties in which it holds royalty and streaming assets. The company owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration royalties and streams, and the majority of group revenue is generated from Canada, Mexico, Chile, and the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Royal Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Royal Gold

With a trading volume of 268,167, the price of RGLD is up by 0.28%, reaching $210.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Gold

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $263.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Gold, which currently sits at a price target of $263.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Gold, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.