Spotlight on Tesla: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 353 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 194 are puts, for a total amount of $10,550,641, and 159 are calls, for a total amount of $10,247,636.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $700.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $21.7 $21.5 $21.5 $420.00 $126.9K 4.5K 7.4K TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $10.1 $10.0 $10.05 $445.00 $100.5K 5.0K 6.2K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $440.00 $92.4K 6.7K 36.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $11.6 $11.5 $11.55 $450.00 $85.4K 19.2K 1.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.15 $10.1 $10.15 $445.00 $84.2K 5.0K 6.2K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Current Position of Tesla

Currently trading with a volume of 19,582,939, the TSLA's price is down by -0.58%, now at $448.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tesla

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $477.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $425. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $475. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Tesla, maintaining a target price of $500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Tesla with a target price of $508.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Tesla options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.