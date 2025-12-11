What the Options Market Tells Us About Trade Desk

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Trade Desk.

Looking at options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $126,600 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $772,902.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $60.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trade Desk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trade Desk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $60.00 $516.5K 4.6K 1.0K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $40.00 $89.7K 1.1K 249 TTD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $18.65 $17.35 $17.9 $30.00 $87.7K 424 64 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.4 $17.0 $17.4 $55.00 $86.9K 708 0 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.72 $0.66 $0.72 $37.00 $39.6K 753 580

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Trade Desk

With a trading volume of 2,203,695, the price of TTD is down by -2.45%, reaching $38.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $40.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $40.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Trade Desk with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.