Energy Transfer Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Energy Transfer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $59,400, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $402,540.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $20.0 for Energy Transfer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Energy Transfer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Energy Transfer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $20.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.3 $1.25 $1.3 $17.00 $65.0K 21.5K 1.0K ET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $1.2 $1.18 $1.2 $13.00 $59.4K 1.3K 500 ET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $1.3 $1.26 $1.3 $17.00 $57.1K 21.5K 492 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.72 $1.72 $1.72 $15.00 $51.6K 14.3K 863 ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.7 $1.7 $1.7 $15.00 $51.0K 14.3K 611

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer is a diversified midstream firm, operating from wellhead to consuming demand. It handles natural gas, natural gas liquids(NGLs), crude oil, and refined products. Commodities are moved through its network of field level gathering and processing to refineries and demand centers. Operations are concentrated in Texas and the Midcontinent United States. It also controls Sunoco and USA Compression through its general partner relationship.

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 8,908,597, the ET's price is down by -1.05%, now at $16.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Energy Transfer

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $19. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Energy Transfer, targeting a price of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

