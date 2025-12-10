A Closer Look at AppLovin's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 78 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 25 were puts, with a value of $1,761,054, and 53 were calls, valued at $4,092,775.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $1110.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $1110.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $14.6 $13.0 $14.0 $680.00 $700.0K 811 543 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $80.9 $80.4 $80.9 $720.00 $396.4K 1.0K 222 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $97.4 $97.4 $97.4 $630.00 $292.2K 794 51 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $94.1 $94.1 $94.1 $630.00 $188.2K 794 21 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $184.0 $174.9 $179.1 $630.00 $179.1K 78 20

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AppLovin, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of AppLovin

With a volume of 1,691,809, the price of APP is down -2.86% at $703.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on AppLovin

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $820.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $820.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.