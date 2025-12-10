Looking At Capital One Finl's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Capital One Finl.

Looking at options history for Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $137,300 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $268,359.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $240.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 1173.57 with a total volume of 560.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.6 $4.4 $4.5 $200.00 $90.9K 2.2K 336 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $53.8 $52.4 $52.4 $200.00 $52.4K 435 10 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.7 $15.1 $16.69 $220.00 $50.1K 3.8K 11 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.0 $4.4 $4.64 $200.00 $46.3K 2.2K 100 COF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $44.2 $41.7 $43.05 $190.00 $43.0K 354 10

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Capital One Finl, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 984,749, the COF's price is up by 0.65%, now at $232.31.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Capital One Finl

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $270.0.

* An analyst from Wolfe Research has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Capital One Finl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.