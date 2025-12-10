10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $140.00 $95.3K 9.9K 5.1K DBRG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.00 $37.7K 108 1.5K COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $270.00 $55.0K 2.2K 795 ITUB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $41.4K 0 351 C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $105.00 $42.0K 1.4K 284 FISV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $36.7K 186 237 TFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $50.00 $55.0K 583 183 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $46.00 $28.0K 2 141 CHYM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $25.00 $64.2K 479 126 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $75.00 $30.2K 3.8K 79

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 944 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 9992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DBRG (NYSE:DBRG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1509 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 108 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 2275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ITUB (NYSE:ITUB), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 100 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1435 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 401 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 245 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TFC (NYSE:TFC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 172 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST (NASDAQ:UPST), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHYM (NASDAQ:CHYM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 401 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 3856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

